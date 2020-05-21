Make Biscuits in Three Steps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is nothing like a great biscuit with your breakfast, and they are not hard to make at home. Rebekah Lingenfelser has a great three-step method that requires just a few ingredients.
Ingredients (Makes nine biscuits)
- 2 1/4 cups self-rising flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- 1 cup cold buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons melted butter, for brushing
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.
- Grease a small baking sheet with butter spray. Set aside.
- Place the flour in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender or your fingertips, cut butter into flour by working quickly with a snapping motion until mixture resembles pea-size crumbles.
- Make a well in the center of the bowl, and pour buttermilk. Gently fold the milk into the flour mixture, just until combined. The mixture should resemble a cottage cheese-like texture.
- Dust a clean work surface with flour. Dump mixture onto surface and knead by turning dough onto itself 3 to 4 times.
- Pat the dough out into a rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick. Cut into 9 squares and place on a greased baking sheet so that biscuits are touching slightly.
- Brush tops of biscuits with butter.
- Bake for 12 -15 minutes until biscuits are golden brown on top and bounce back when poked. Serve with honey, jam or syrup and butter.
