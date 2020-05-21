Make Biscuits in Three Steps

Local food writer shares her advice for great biscuits

May 21, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 1:02 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is nothing like a great biscuit with your breakfast, and they are not hard to make at home. Rebekah Lingenfelser has a great three-step method that requires just a few ingredients.

Ingredients (Makes nine biscuits)

  • 2 1/4 cups self-rising flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 1 cup cold buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter, for brushing

Directions

  • Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.
  • Grease a small baking sheet with butter spray. Set aside.
  • Place the flour in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender or your fingertips, cut butter into flour by working quickly with a snapping motion until mixture resembles pea-size crumbles.
  • Make a well in the center of the bowl, and pour buttermilk. Gently fold the milk into the flour mixture, just until combined. The mixture should resemble a cottage cheese-like texture.
  • Dust a clean work surface with flour. Dump mixture onto surface and knead by turning dough onto itself 3 to 4 times.
  • Pat the dough out into a rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick. Cut into 9 squares and place on a greased baking sheet so that biscuits are touching slightly.
  • Brush tops of biscuits with butter.
  • Bake for 12 -15 minutes until biscuits are golden brown on top and bounce back when poked. Serve with honey, jam or syrup and butter.

