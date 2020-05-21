National Mighty Eighth Museum set to reopen on Memorial Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly, many businesses are trying to reopen and are searching for a way to get back to some kind of normal.
Like most places, the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force has been shut down during this COVID-19 crisis. Now after many drills and added procedures, they say they are ready to open this Monday.
“The museum is confident in following all of the guidelines and reviewing how this facility operates, that we can open to the public keeping in mind first and foremost both staff and public safety and health,” said Scott Loehr, CEO.
Loehr says that things will be different in that they are allowing only 25-percent of the normal crowd in at a time. Social distancing will be practiced, and doors will remain open to cut down on contact.
Loehr says he believes that we are seeing things during this crisis that were also evident during World War II, like duty, commitment, and sacrifice.
“Is it identical to history repeating itself? No, you can’t compare what’s happening today to ten men in an aircraft at 30,000-feet and 50-below Fahrenheit temperatures, breathing on oxygen, being shot at, but you can, again, make some comparisons to the human spirit and how people respond in a crisis,” Loehr said.
So, it’s appropriate that the timing worked out for the museum to open on Memorial Day, as 26,000 members of the Mighty Eighth lost their lives in service to their country.
”It’s a day to remember, it’s a day to contemplate, and this is a place of contemplation and remembrance, so opening on Memorial Day is special to the museum, and we think powerful to those who will visit,” said Loehr. “Being in this museum and being around veterans, the ones who didn’t come home, that’s what it’s really all about, and that’s what that day is really all about, and as a nation, we should really stop and pause and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
The National Mighty Eighth Museum will be open this Monday for Memorial Day, then going forward, it will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
