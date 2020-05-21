Port Wentworth Police arrest suspect in murder-for-hire investigation

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department has arrested a suspect in a murder-for-hire investigation.
According to police, 60-year-old Mark Clayton Davis was arrested on Thursday, May 21. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal attempt murder.
The investigation was a done with assistance from the Chatham County Counter Narcotics Team.
WTOC has reached out to police to confirm if Davis was the alleged hitman or the one who reportedly wanted to hire someone to commit murder.
