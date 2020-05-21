Road in Lyons lined with memorial crosses to remember those who served their country

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Each cross represents a soldier who lived in Toombs County, served and passed away. It’s a reminder to everyone who drives by of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Driving down Victory Drive, it's not just any road. It's a road lined with memories and recognition.
"We have a very patriotic community. They love our veterans,” Lions Club member Jason Hall said.
Twice a year, the Lions Club in Lyons puts out these crosses and flags. Once for Veterans Day and again for Memorial Day.
"The first display was around 50 crosses, now we have about 176 crosses,” Hall said.
The tradition started three years ago and every year the display grows. This year, five more crosses stand tall representing soldiers killed in action.
"This is just a way for us to serve the community and especially serve those who have served us in the military,” Hall said.
Every branch is represented.
"Dad was a proud veteran of WWII,” Trent Williams said. "He served this country. He loved it."
L. Trenton Williams Sr. served in the Army. His son and granddaughters say having a cross for him means so much.
"I couldn't wait to have one for him,” Williams said.
"He put out his life and all these other people put their lives on the line to serve us,” granddaughter Analise Williams said.
Analise is a part of the LEO club and has had the opportunity to help put the crosses out. On Veterans Day, she got to put his out.
"It meant so much more to be able to put out his,” she said.
"We have the crosses made and then we have volunteers who come out and put the crosses out twice a year,” Hall said.
In order to buy a cross, families must fill out an application. Each families' cross will go up for the next five years after they buy it.
"This is one of our favorite projects,” Hall said.
The Lions Club says when they run out of room along this road, they will be expanding it to another road.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.