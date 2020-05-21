Thursday Forecast: Not as stormy, but still a few downpours around

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, the area is mostly dry after overnight downpours. Areas of fog have developed, mainly inland, and may expand to include the Savannah Metro this morning.
Fog may be dense through 8 a.m. Temperatures are in the cooler 60s inland, lower 70s at the coast.
Under increasing sunshine, temperatures warm to near 80° by noon and are forecast to peak in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop later this morning and persist into the afternoon.
One, or two, storms may produce frequent lightning, brief heavy rain and gusty breezes.
The chance of rain lessens and temperatures soar Friday, into the weekend. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s in many spots away from the beach Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Temperatures cool behind a front heading into next week with a continued chance of spotty showers and storms.
Have a great day,
Cutter
