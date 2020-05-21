‘Together Beaufort’ aims to help restaurants

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort restaurants and businesses are operating under new guidelines called “Together Beaufort” since the last city council meeting.
Restaurants on Waterfront Park, and any that have city owned sidewalks, can lease up to 400 square feet for $10 a month beginning June 1. This allows them to expand outdoor dining.
To help drum up business, the city is also allowing free all-day parking at the Marina parking lot on Fridays and Saturdays.
They also adopted new guidelines allowing more flexibility for banners, signs and sidewalk sales for their merchants.
With restrictions on restaurant capacity, owners say this will help business.
“We’re adding anywhere from six to ten tables, you know, throughout the different businesses, so, you know, turnovers for ten tables might be helpful," said Linda Roper, Downtown Operation and Community Service Director.
The second reading of “Together Beaufort” is at next week’s town council meeting and then the 90-day leases can be drawn up and signed. So far, seven restaurants have said they want to sign.
