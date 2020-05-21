Vehicle of man reported missing in Ala. found in Beaufort County

ST. HELENA ISLAND. S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on the lookout for a missing person after his vehicle was found in St. Helena.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on Polowana Road that had been abandoned for at least three days. Deputies ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s owner, 42-year-old Phillip Rawlings Jr., was reported as a missing person in Montgomery, Alabama on March 31, 2020. In the report, family members said Rawlings has a medical condition that requires attention.
Deputies have been unable to locate Rawlings and continue to search the area for him. He is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.
