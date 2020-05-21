Woman reports man exposed self on Washington Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police - Central Precinct Facebook page said on Tuesday, a woman was exercising along the 500 block of Washington Avenue when a man jumped out of his vehicle and exposed himself to her.
The suspect description is limited, saying the man was tall, heavyset and his race unknown.
Police say the flasher reportedly left in a small, silver-colored truck, possibly a Nissan or Toyota. He was also last seen wearing a clay-colored red shirt and ball cap.
District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo says it's crucial that anyone living in the area be aware and recommends taking your phone with you even if you're just going for a run.
"If you see something suspicious that's out there, a car that's pulled over on the side of the road or certainly if anybody's exposing themselves, please call it in to the police. Don't brush it off. Your description will help in this case and make a safer environment for all of our residents that are exercising and enjoying our parks in our neighborhoods,” Palumbo said.
Police also emphasized to call 911 immediately if you spot the suspect.
