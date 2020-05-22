Attractions reopen on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Attractions are back open Friday in South Carolina and the tourism industry is hoping Memorial Day weekend brings a hole in one.
“We finally got it open and it’s been great. We’ve been received really well because of the practices we’ve been doing,” Pirates Island Adventure Golf manager Harold Mason said.
Zoos, museums, aquariums, and outdoor park attractions like mini-golf can reopen for the first time in months.
“We live in North Carolina,” Charlotte and Banks Kilne said. “Where things are really closed.”
Families are already traveling to Hilton Head Island to enjoy the attractions it has to offer
“My mom wanted us to get away and feel normal for a few days.”
The tourism industry is doing its best to make sure the travelers and locals stay safe while they open up.
“We are an open air activity. We do have, like I said, all the signs, the markers are all in place, we sanitize everything like I said, we are practicing safe. You know, we have sanitation practices in place.”
Hilton Head relies on the tourism industry for revenue. The island has lost millions as travel was restricted in the last few months
“It’s been tough being closed like any other business.”
Hotels and restaurants are already working on functioning normally again. Many are hoping this weekend will provide an economic boost to the island.
“So, we are looking to have a good, a big weekend. We all are. I hope the whole island does very well.”
