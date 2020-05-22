Circles painted in Forsyth Park to help with social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has painted circles in Forsyth Park to help groups adhere to social distancing guidelines.
A person or small group of people can lounge in a circle and it will help maintain the recommended distance between groups in the park.
The city posted to Facebook saying the use of the circles is not required, but it is recommended for those trying to make sure they are abiding by CDC guidelines and recommendations.
In the Facebook post, the city alludes the inspiration for the idea was from recent success of “human parking spaces” in New York City.
