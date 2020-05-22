Crosses along Hazlehurst roads honor service members’ sacrifice

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - Local veterans built crosses and have displayed them every Memorial Day for a decade. They say they won’t let anything stop them, not even a pandemic.
Rows of 32 crosses line all four major highways into Hazlehurst. Each shows the name of a local service member killed in war. The local Veterans Association does this and usually hosts a large memorial ceremony.
“Memorial Day in Hazlehurst is actually a great celebration of life, you could say, as we remember those killed in action,” association President Roy Anderson said.
They've canceled the ceremony due to COVID-19. But veterans, including some of the oldest in the group, posted the crosses to carry on the memory of the fallen.
“These men sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears. Even during the time of this virus, the least we could do is shed a little sweat,” Vice President Tracy Page said.
They hope people will take even just a moment this holiday weekend and remember the eternal cost for our nation's freedom.
“We loved them and will continue to show our fondness for them and for their loved ones.”
They said a small number of veterans will gather at the courthouse memorial, lay a wreath and ready the names of these 32 men. But they say the public isn’t invited this year, for safety sake.
