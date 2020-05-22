Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure moves further north of the area today and keeps a warm front north of the area too. Some upper level energy moves over the area tonight. This will give us a slight chance for showers and storms. An upper level ridge builds in for the weekend. This will lower our rain chances and allow more sun and warmer temps.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers through midnight, lows 68-72.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 85-92.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
