Free mobile COVID-19 testing in Georgia’s Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Coastal Health District will have several mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the District. Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.
- Saturday, May 23, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. in Glynn County at the St. Simons Island Airport, 291 Skylane Road, on St Simons Island
- Tuesday, May 26, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Chatham County in the Butler Elementary School parking lot, 1909 Cynthia Street, Savannah
- Tuesday, May 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in McIntosh County in the McIntosh County Middle School parking lot, 500 Greene Street in Darien
- Wednesday, May 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Liberty County in the Shuman Gym Parking Lot at James Brown Park, 800 Tupelo Trail in Hinesville
- Thursday, May 28, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Chatham County at the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway in Savannah
- Thursday, May 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Long County in the Smiley Elementary School parking lot, 1530 Georgia Hwy 57 in Ludowici
- Friday, May 29, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Effingham County at the main entrance of the former Effingham County Middle School, 1290 Hwy. 119 South in Springfield
An appointment is not needed for testing.
Additionally, free testing is available daily at specimen collection sites in Savannah, Richmond Hill, Pembroke, and Brunswick by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744.
For more information on testing, visit the Coastal Health District’s website at covid19.gachd.org.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.