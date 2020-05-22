Friday: Warmer, Few Late-Day Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The wind is light and patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute.
Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking around 90° away from the beach this afternoon. Most of the day is forecast to be dry, but scattered showers and storms may move in this evening.
Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor evening plans; updates in the WTOC Weather App.
Temperatures cool back into the lower 80s by early evening, then 70s overnight. Humidity remains pretty high. The weekend is dominated by very warm weather; temperatures peaking in the low to mid-90s both weekend afternoons.
There is a chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend. Slightly cooler weather builds in next week with a continued, isolated, chance of rain.
Have a great day,
Cutter
