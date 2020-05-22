Ga. Railroad Museum ready to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly, some of our historic sights are trying to re-open in some capacity. The Georgia State Railroad Museum feels like it’s ready to get back to hosting people who want to learn more about the state railroad history.
The crew at this National Historic Landmark says they are ready to get back to teaching the history of railroads in Georgia.
“We’re very excited to reopen. We’re of course optimistically cautious because we want everyone to be safe, because safety is the top priority for us, for our visitors and our staff, but we’re very excited to get back to business as usual,” said Holly Elliott, Coastal Heritage Society Marketing.
Elliot says she is confident they can do this the right way. The Coastal Heritage Society has several open-air sites like the Railroad Museum and Fort Jackson, that makes it easy to practice social distancing. They’ve added new sanitizing methods, so now they can get back to enlightening people about the rails.
“Amazing to see kids get out here and just learn about history and appreciate what our site has to offer. It’s so exciting to see kids’ eyes light up as they get to see a rail car for the first time or tour it, or actually ride on the train, it’s an amazing sight to be a part of,” Elliot said.
William Saunders has been with the museum for ten years now and says he’s always had a love of trains.
“My first words were choo-choo, that’s what my mom says,” said William Saunders, Operations.
Saunders is an education specialist dealing with all ages. He says every now and then, someone comes along and really gets it.
“That’s always the best, especially when you have a lot of kids, we get a lot of eighth-grade groups here, and it’s really hard to keep their interest. But every now and then, you’ll look in the group and you’ll see that one locking eyes with you, and that’s when it feels good to do what you’re doing, for sure,” Saunders said.
The Georgia State Railroad Museum and Old Fort Jackson will now be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also have a special open day on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.