GSP encouraging safe driving through Memorial Day weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day usually means the kickoff to summer and travel. But this year could be the strangest holiday ever with many people nervous to travel.
Even with Georgia opening some of the restrictions based on COVID-19, many people won’t travel that normally would. In addition, some neighboring states still have restrictions in place.
According to AAA, this is the first time in 20 years they won’t even try to predict the number of Americans traveling this holiday weekend. Last year, 43 million people traveled for Memorial Day.
Law enforcement says they still want people to be careful on the highways.
“We focus on the most aggressive driving behaviors, whether it be speeding, reckless driving, impaired driving, seatbelts, and we also focus on the hands free law,” said Georgia State Patrol Sfc. Chris Nease.
As always, they caution if you’re going somewhere - give yourself plenty of time so you don’t feel the temptation to speed, don’t drive tired and put down the phone.
