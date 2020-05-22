Savannah Children’s Choir celebrates the end of their season with drive-thru celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since they didn’t get to have a final concert due to the health crisis, the Savannah Children’s Choir held a drive by celebration in Telfair Square to say thank you to members and parents and to celebrate the end of their online virtual camp.
Members received certificates for participation and leadership, Byrd’s cookies and even got to take a selfie with their principal conductor. This season they sang with the Savannah Philharmonic, at the capital in Atlanta and had their winter gala. Principal Conductor Melinda Fradley is looking forward to the students being back together.
“This is a very resilient community. I feel like the children have enjoyed singing," said Principal Conductor Melina Fradley. "I feel like when we do come back together it’s going to be such a wonderful thing for them to be able to to join in and sing on the stage and together as they should. And I feel like they’ll really value it when we are able to move back together.”
The choir also plans on having a summer camp in July.
