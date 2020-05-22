Second Harvest prepares to serve 7,000 meals a day in the summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 7,000 meals a day is what the food bank expects to serve as the need grows this summer.
The pandemic has multiplied that number need in a big way, and with school closed many kids and their parents are depending on America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
“Even though we are going back to work, a lot of parents aren’t back yet and that’s filtering down slowly to a lot of people, said Mary Jane Crouch, chief executive at Second Harvest. "Hours are cut and we just need to make sure we are there for the kids so no child goes hungry at night.”
Cash donations already have helped the food bank step up its efforts in a big way, but more donations are needed to sustain those efforts, Crouch said.
It began with a food distribution at Memorial Stadium on March 21. A long line of cars showed the need during the pandemic. Second Harvest has distributed 4 million pounds of food since around that time.
Those efforts have included the need to feed children. Nearly 194,000 Grab and Go meals like this one have been handed out at YMCAs since March 23 .
And with school ending for the summer, Second Harvest added 11 more locations across Coastal Georgia to feed the kids in their communities. Those efforts have come with a big price tag - about $2 million dollars for food, transportation and supplies, Crouch said.
A big reason is the food bank is having to now buy food and in some cases pay a premium because of supply chain disruptions.
If you make a cash donation this month - a generous donor has agreed to match your donation.
Here’s how it works: Second Harvest must raise $150,000 by the end of May.
