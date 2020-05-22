Trending Twitter video involving FedEx driver leads to WALB employee receiving death threats

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - An argument between a Leesburg man and two FedEx drivers has gone viral and is trending on Twitter after being viewed by more than 6.5 million people online and even more on national media outlets.
The Leesburg man in the video is Chuck Ulm. He is an I.T. manager at WALB and has been for the last 21 years.
Ulm said he has been receiving death threats and is being portrayed as racist on social media since the video was posted. Now, he wants to set the record straight, pointing out that race was never an issue in the confrontation.
“But you didn’t have to come out there, cussing me like that, like I’m some child. I ain’t no little boy,” said FedEx Driver Darnell Lundy in the video.
Below is the video that is being shown on Twitter.
The was taken by Antonio Braswell who is another driver that was on the FedEx truck Lundy.
The argument started Monday when Ulm said he heard a bang on his front porch. He said he opened the door to see a FedEx truck on his front lawn, just feet from his front door.
“The driver’s right there at me and I look at him and I say a bad word, you know, ‘what are you doing?’” said Ulm.
“Don’t lie,” said Lundy.
“I asked you what in the (expletive) are you doing on my grass?” said Ulm
“Ok. And you told me to beat your ass? You were saying that,” said Lundy.
"You said you were going to and I said, ‘I’m here,'” said Ulm.
“I tell you what, who you gonna whoop?” said Lundy.
Ulm said this is the third time that FedEx trucks have delivered to his home by driving across his front lawn to his front door. He said he has filed complaints online and called, but never got a response from the company.
Braswell had posted a longer version of the video that is up now, but it was taken down.
“Who you gonna whoop? Get out and tell me who. Say it. Say it out here,” said Lundy.
“You lying like hell,” said Braswell.
“You can put it on video camera, I don’t care,” said Lundy.
“Come on and say it,” said Ulm.
“No, you come out here and tell me again you gonna whoop me. That’s what I want you to do,” said Lundy.
“I don’t think I could punch my way out of a wet paper bag. You know, I’d be crazy to jump on a guy who is at least 10 years my junior and outweighs me by 40 pounds,” said Ulm.
FedEx said in a statement that their service provider fired Lundy and Braswell, saying they are aware of the incident in Georgia and are investigating.
But in all the video, no racial language or threats were heard.
“I never said anything racist and honestly, I don’t think the driver ever said anything racist. The racist things have come from social media,” said Ulm.
Many posts on social media mention the Glynn County murder and then accuse Ulm of similar racism.
“I’m reposting this video because people like him, doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with the COVID-19,” Braswell said in his Twitter post when he reshared the video.
Ulm said he has spoken with FedEx but never asked that anyone be fired.
“It would be good if we were able to talk this thing out and maybe come to a mutual apology. Or whatever,” said Ulm. “I’d certainly apologize for my part in it. I’m good. They don’t have to fire anybody.”
Ulm said he has received threats of violence on social media and that his name has been smeared. He said he just wants people to know what really happened.
WALB reached out to Lundy and Braswell numerous times to see if they would like to speak about the incident as well, at this time, they have not responded.
Law enforcement is doing extra patrols at Ulm’s home.
