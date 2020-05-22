Tvrdy steps down as St. Vincent’s soccer coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The leader of one of the most dominant high school soccer programs in Georgia is stepping down.
St. Vincent’s announced Friday head soccer coach Tess Tvrdy is stepping away after leading the Saints since 2012 and three consecutive Class AA state titles from 2017-2019. The Saints were the preseason favorites to win a fourth straight state title before the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be canceled.
Tvrdy was the GHSA Region 2-AA Coach of the Year from 2013-2019 and received the 2019-2020 Southeast Region Positive Coach of the Year Award.
The school has not announced who will be taking over the Saints’ program.
