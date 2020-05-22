Tybee Island prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island will likely see a lot of traffic over the Memorial Day weekend.
Last week, the island reported seeing more than 30,000 cars crossing over the Lazaretto Creek Bridge, and city leaders say those numbers could go up this weekend.
“Expect the unexpected. If the weather is nice, we do expect high numbers, but we are preparing,” said Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions.
City crews, law enforcement agencies, and business owners are gearing up for the possible Memorial Day crowds. If you’re not planning to stay at one of the hotels or rental properties on the island, the best advice is to get there early.
Mayor Sessions says last weekend, the city’s parking lots filled up in just a few short hours. They actually found a lot of people were parking illegally, or on private properties, so they’re making sure they have enough parking enforcement this weekend. So, those who do not park in an appropriate spot can expect to get a ticket.
When it comes to Tybee's tourism for the upcoming weekend, the mayor says it's looking pretty good.
According to the Tourism Leadership Council, hotel occupancy for the Greater Savannah area, which includes Tybee, is at around 60-percent, proving the visitors are coming.
The mayor says businesses have been preparing for the crowds.
"Some have even added their own security to make sure their policies of social distancing are being enforced," Mayor Sessions said.
Although most restrictions have been lifted for beachgoers, several law enforcement agencies will be out making sure that people are not crowding together, groups are no more than ten people, and people are staying six feet away from others.
