Investigation underway after body found in waters off St. Helena Island
By WTOC Staff | May 23, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 3:50 PM

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the body of a man was found in the waters off of St. Helena Island on Saturday.

Kayakers in the area of Eddings Point Road and Polawana Island found the body, letting South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources recover it.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

