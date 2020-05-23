Memorial walk for Ahmaud Arbery held in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County residents came together for a remembrance walk to honor Ahmaud Arbery and show support for his family.
“ We’re going to have not only people being held accountable," said Shonda Stevenson. "But also have other people out there speaking out and not be afraid to come out and talk about the injustice that we have, not just in Georgia, it’s in South Carolina, all of the world. "
Shonda Stevenson was just one of over 60 people who walked at James A. Brown Park in remembrance of Ahmaud Arbery.
Arbery’s death hits home for her because she has a 12-year-old son.
“ What if that was my child out exercising, his right to exercise, speak freely or just be outside," said Stevenson. “And now it’s hard, as soon as you open the door you’re wondering okay, am I going to be killed today? By somebody who thinks l i’m here to rob and this is my neighborhood.”
Liberty County Concerned Citizens For Change hosted the walk.
“We can come together peacefully and unified and walk," said Founder, Lisa Thomas. "Every community in Georgia, every community in any state in this great nation that we live in needs to come out and show support because injustice is injustice.”
Other walkers previously traveled to Brunswick for a walk in honor of Arbery.
“I stand with Maud," said Joyce Griggs. "And the other people that are standing for what happened in Glynn County. And it’s an atrocity. We cannot afford this action. This is 2020.”
“It’s time to hold people accountable for everything that they’re doing," said Stevenson. "We don’t have to sit on the couch anymore, we don’t have to be quiet, because the quieter we are, that’s exactly what they want. If we speak out and then start doing more things like this as a whole, more things will get done.”
