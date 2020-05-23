Wetter pattern developing this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's very warm this afternoon with head index values in the 90s. Brunswick even felt like 100 degrees for a bit! A few isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible, but they will be scarce.
Warm weather continues into the evening with temperatures in the 80s until after 9 PM along with a light southerly breeze.
Tybee Tides: 8.3' 9:24PM I 0.8' 4:17AM I 6.7' 9:51AM
We'll be dry overnight with temperatures falling to near 70 degrees Sunday morning. The first half of our day will be dry, but showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly after 2 PM. Highs will still make it to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The evening looks mostly dry and warm.
A nearly-stationary front moves in on Monday and Tuesday, unfortunately, increasing our rain chances. If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, be sure to have a backup plan inside. Highs will be cooler, back in the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures still bear 70 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist during the middle and end of the week as an overall wetter pattern settles in. A low off the southeast coast it partly to blame, which will also assist in an increased risk for rip currents.
Each afternoon this week presents a chance for a stronger storm or two with brief damaging wind and small hail.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
