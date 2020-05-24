Cooler, wetter pattern begins on Memorial Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's another hot afternoon across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with heat index values in the 90s for many of us. Some folks west of I-95 are cooling off with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that are slowly drifting west. Partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures continue into the evening with temperatures in the 80s until about 9 PM.
Tybee Tides: 8.4' 10"02PM I 1.0' 4:58AM I 6.8' 10:30AM
We'll be dry overnight with temperatures falling to near 70 degrees Monday morning along with increasing cloud over and a chance for patchy fog. Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and push inland into the evening. The afternoon will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 80s. If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, make sure you have a plan to get inside if needed!
A nearly-stationary front is partially to blame for our rain chances during the first part of the week. It will however, lower our high temperatures back into the low to mid 80s through midweek.
A more typically summertime setup continues to close out the week. Meaning, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoons into the evening. as an overall wetter pattern settles in. Not everyone will get rain each day, but some communities could get an inch or so under slow-moving downpours.
Each afternoon this week presents a chance for a stronger storm or two with brief damaging wind and small hail. Thankfully the overall severe threat is low!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
