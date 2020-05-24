Feed the Hungry hosts 6th ‘Feed the City’ event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of volunteers and city officials came out to help feed hundreds of people in the city.
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship church teamed up with Feed the Hungry to host their sixth “Feed the City” drive-thru food distribution.
Families stayed in their cars and just popped their trunks and received fresh collard greens and other vegetables.
Feed the Hungry says they’ve served over 12,000 servings of produce and meals since March.
City leaders say they will continue to host their food distributions as long as the need is still there.
“As long as the pandemic continues the need is getting greater and greater," said Charles Roberson, pastor of the Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship. "There are already people in our community that live in a food desert, some people don’t live near a grocery store, some of them don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and then some of them have multiple children and they need help with their food budget so we really think everyone is greating longer and longer lines because there’s more and more need.”
“The state is getting ready next week to focus on cuts to the budget of 14 percent to 16 percent across the board," said State Representative Carl Gilliard. "So people are going to be affected.”
Gilliard says next week’s food distribution will be in Liberty City. They will continue to hold these as long as they can.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.