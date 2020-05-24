Heavy traffic, but few incidents on Tybee Island Memorial Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach-goers weren’t the only ones out and about on Tybee Island. Law enforcement was there to keep traffic going smoothly and help keep everyone safe.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles onto Tybee Island as people traveled from near and far to visit the beach over the holiday weekend.
Tybee City officials reported 11,000 cars coming on the island on Friday, and over 13,086 on Saturday.
“Any time you’ve got this many people on a small island like this right here, you’re going to have a lot of gridlock, and we’re just happy that things are going real well with no accidents or injuries,” said Captain Thornell King of the Georgia State Patrol.
The beaches were packed, and so were the parking lots.
“I’ve never seen crowds like this. Cars like this, too. All the way up the street,” said Alex McCarthy, who was visiting the island.
Auburn Rigdon, who was also visiting, agreed.
“There’s more people here than there is parking, so what are they going to do? Where are they going to park, but like, everyone is having fun. I haven’t seen any problems down here.”
Another visitor, Marie Selph, echoed that statement.
“They literally need more parking spots here. It’s insane.”
GSP said they did have to ask some drivers who parked on private property to move. Some drivers reported spending an hour trying to find a spot. Still, GSP said it’s been a relatively incident-free, and they hope it stays that way the rest of the holiday weekend.
“We’ll be out on patrol trying to look for drunk drivers on the road, because we want people to get home safe," King explained. "We want them to have a good time, but just don’t drink and drive. Just get a designated driver. We want this Memorial Day holiday to be one of the safest ever.”
GSP had 18 units on the island Sunday. Tybee officials estimate that Sunday’s crowd was smaller than on Saturday.
As of Saturday afternoon, the GSP said there had been ten fatalities on Georgia’s highways, which is down from 2019, but they ask everyone to be safe and patient, so that that number doesn’t grow over the holiday.
