209 new cases of COVID-19, and ten additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 209 new cases of COVID-19 and ten more deaths in South Carolina Sunday.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 10,096 and those who have died to 435, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Kershaw (1), Lexington (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenville County.
Current data from DHEC indicates that 85% of patients have recovered from the virus while 15% remain ill.
State health officials said as of Sunday morning, 3,609 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,560 are in use, which is a 64.51% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday, May 24 by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (9), Cherokee (2), Chester (5), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (5), Darlington (2), Dorchester (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (4), Greenville (54), Hampton (2), Horry (6), Jasper (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lee (4), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (6), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (21), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (6).
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
