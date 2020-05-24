Tybee lifeguards focus on keeping beach-goers safe ahead of Memorial Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Crowds have found their way to Tybee Island for Memorial Day weekend.
Many say they’re happy to get out and feel a sense of normalcy again. With these crowds, however, comes an even harder job for the lifeguards who are trying to keep their eyes on everything.
The lifeguards have officially been back on duty since Friday and they say they’re fully staffed to take on these crowds. What they say they’ve been dealing with the most is children going missing.
With big crowds, lifeguards say children often do get lost. They say the crowds make it hard for them to see what’s going on. Tents and umbrellas block their vision. So they’re asking people to be more aware of their surroundings and ultimately more aware while in the water. During a busy weekend they say they typically like to have multiple lifeguards in each stand.
“We’ve got four stands out there," says Matt Harrell, Interim Fire Chief. "We’ve got multiple guards per stand, so they’re able to move around. We have back up with the fire department helping out with the side-by-sides with lifeguards in them, cruising up and down the beach helping with lost children and stuff like that.”
Georgia Department of Natural Resources is also out on the beach. They say they haven’t run into any major problems with crowds or people breaking the rules.
