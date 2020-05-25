Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure to the north of our area will suppress our rain chances today. A coastal trough develops tonight. Area low pressure will likely develop Tuesday and move northward. This will increase our rain chances Tuesday evening and some storms are possible. The low will move quickly north Wednesday and our rain chances begin to decrease. Weak high pressure returns Thursday into Friday. A cold front will move in this weekend with increased rain chances.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows 70-74.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs 76-80.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chances for showers, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.