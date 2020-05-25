First Alert Weather Academy: Heat safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer doesn’t officially begin until June 20, but It’s that time of year again when our temperatures are heating up and we need to think heat safety.
During the summer, you'll regularly hear us talk about the heat index or feels like temperatures. The heat index is what it actually feels like outside on your exposed skin.
It is calculated by combining the air temperature with the relative humidity or the amount of moisture in the air. The higher the moisture the higher your heat index will be and the quicker you will start to sweat.
Let's talk about why this happens. A person's normal body temperature is 98.6. As the air temperature rises, our body temperature rises, too.
Your body tries to cool itself by sweating. This draws the heat out of your body by a process called evaporative cooling.
If the air has a low relative humidity, the sweat can evaporate quickly, allowing more sweat to occur. This will properly cool your body.
But, if the air has a lot of moisture, the sweat will have a hard time evaporating and your body will not be able to cool as quickly. This can allow your body temperature to increase to dangerous levels which could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Heat Exhaustion can cause heavy sweating, weakness or fatigue, muscle cramps. Cold, pale, clammy skin. Rapid or weak pulse and nausea or vomiting.
If your body temperature continues to rise over 103, Heat Stroke is possible. Signs are not sweating, throbbing headache, hot-red dry skin, rapid pulse, nausea or vomiting and finally loss of consciousness.
Medical attention is needed at this time.
There are ways to keep your body cool. Drink plenty of fluids such as water or electrolytes. Make sure if you’re working outside to take plenty of breaks, out of the sun and in a place with A/C if possible.
Wear light colored loose fitting clothes. Avoid strenuous activity or exercise during peak heating times.
Staying informed can help keep you and your family safe this summer season.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.