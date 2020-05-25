Hazlehurst community honors veterans on Memorial Day

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) -If you drive to Hazlehurst, you’ll be reminded of the purpose for Memorial Day.
Veterans came up with a unique display to remember the fallen.
Rows of 32 crosses line all four major highways into Hazlehurst. The crosses, built by veterans, show the name of a local service member killed in war. The local Veterans Association also usually hosts a large memorial ceremony.
They’ve canceled the ceremony due to COVID-19. But veterans posted the crosses to carry on the memory of the fallen.
“These men sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears,” said Tracy Page. “Even during the time of this virus, the least we could do is shed a little sweat.”
A small number of veterans will gather at the courthouse memorial, lay a wreath and read the names of these 32 men.
They say the public isn’t invited this year, for safety sake.
