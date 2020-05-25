Memorial Day weekend brings big boost to HHI businesses

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There has been a full parking lot at Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island for the first time in months. And workers around the area say they feel like the summer season has finally returned.
“It’s been such a positive change from where we were,” said Dru Brown, with HHI Island Time.
The tourism industry is making a comeback on Hilton Head. Short-term rentals are immediately benefiting.
“It’s been great in the sense of a lot of occupancy, a lot of guests we’ve been welcoming onto the island.”
Hotels saw occupancy rates grow dramatically this weekend.
“Right now you are looking at a really high level, pretty close to 100 percent. Last time I checked we were in the 90s for the majority of the island. Which is great. We’re just happy to be able to welcome gas back to the island as long as they use it responsibly. “ Restaurants saw the same.
“Saturday was very busy all day,” said Alicia Dickerman, a server at Big Bamboo Café.
Servers and bartenders are seeing more people coming in.
“I think people are just so excited to be able to get out.”
They say it’s essential for them to have busy weekends.
“We missed out on a lot of big events. You know, Easter, the Heritage, you know, so it’s very nice to finally be back, mostly in the swing of things.”
Because every part of the tourism Industry suffered in the last few months, losing millions according to the Chamber of Commerce.
“I don’t think we will get back to that level this year. But I again the occupancy is a great sign.”
But they are hoping people will feel motivated to visit the island and boost those numbers back to somewhat normal standards
“I think if we have a really strong summer, we’ll get close. We’ll get close.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.