Memorial Day events held around the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple events were held around the Coastal Empire on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
The Georgia National Guard paid tribute to those we lost with a show of support from the skies.
The 78th Aviation Troop Command flew over Savannah Monday morning. That includes flying over River Street.
They also flew over Tybee Island, Bonaventure, St. Joseph’s and Memorial Health.
Because of the pandemic many Memorial Day ceremonies were held online.
Fort Stewart held a Virtual Community Memorial Day Event. The live stream went out over the 3rd Infantry Division Facebook page.
“We draw our strength from the countless men and women who came before us. Today, on Memorial Day I hope we remember the link we have with all the generations that came before us and who have served their country paying the ultimate sacrifice,” said Major General Antonio Aguto, 3rf Infantry Division.
Here in Savannah at Bonaventure Cemetery, veterans, their families and friends honored those who lost their lives protecting our nation.
The American Legion Post 184 hosts the ceremony. They tell us it is important to them to always remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“One of the things that is very important to always remember, it’s bad enough that we have wars, it’s bad enough that we have people get wounded and people get killed, but what’s worse than that is to be forgotten. Don’t ever forget them. And everybody in this country has a family member; cousins, parents, brothers, sisters, that served in the military. It’s a few. The few, the proud, and that’s who we are," said Jimmy Ray, Monday’s Emcee.
