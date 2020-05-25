Memorial Day events held around the Coastal Empire

“One of the things that is very important to always remember, it’s bad enough that we have wars, it’s bad enough that we have people get wounded and people get killed, but what’s worse than that is to be forgotten. Don’t ever forget them. And everybody in this country has a family member; cousins, parents, brothers, sisters, that served in the military. It’s a few. The few, the proud, and that’s who we are," said Jimmy Ray, Monday’s Emcee.