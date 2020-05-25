Memorial Day: Summer weather for the unofficial start of the season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, it is warm and humid this morning. Temperatures are, mostly, in the low to mid-70s. Isolated showers are remaining mostly offshore, but a few showers are possible through the morning commute; especially east of I-95.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers, and a few storms, are likely later this morning into the afternoon.
Wetter weather arrives tomorrow.
An area of low pressure is forecast to move northward, from the south, today into tomorrow; spreading widespread rain and a few storms into our area. The greatest chance of rain is forecast to be along the coast and south of the Altamaha River Tuesday, but that chance expands north and inland through the day into Wednesday. Gusty breezes and locally heavy rain are likely under the heaviest downpours through Wednesday.
More downpours are expected, at least scattered coverage, into the early weekend as a cold front, potentially, sweeps through the area.
If the front makes it through, cooler drier and sunnier weather will enter the forecast Sunday through early next week.
