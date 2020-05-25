Keeping skin safe during National Skin Cancer month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beaches have been full throughout Memorial Day weekend.
“Five sunburns in a lifetime almost doubles your risk of getting skin cancer.”
Jennie Vandenhouten is a nurse practitioner with Georgia Skin and Cancer. She says you’ll want to be extra cautious between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when you’re the most exposed to the sun.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends you reapply sunscreen every two to three hours, when you get out of the water, or when you’ve been sweating a lot.
“I always recommend at least a 50 percent SPF," says Vandenhouten. "You want to get a broadband sunscreen because it protects against UVA and UVB. We put a lot of different additives in our sunscreens and that can be dangerous. It’s not good for our skin. Any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen, but if you do have sensitive skin, it causes acne, it causes irritation or itching, then you’ve got to say hey let’s look towards those mineral-based sunscreens.”
When you're applying sunscreen, don't forget these commonly missed places.
“The lips," she says. "A lot of people will get sun damage on their outer lips on the top line and this bottom line. So a lot of women will see skin cancers in the part line. And then gentlemen same thing. They have shorter hair than us, they have less protection than females, so we see a lot of skin cancers on the top of the head.”
May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Vandenhouten says most people should get checked by a dermatologist once a year. Self-checks are important too.
“Look for things that are changing," she says. "Is the shape different? Is the color different? Is it getting bigger? If you see something changing, you come in sooner. Do not wait for your yearly appointment.”
Throughout her career, Vandenhouten has seen devastating consequences because of skin cancer, and she hopes people will begin taking the disease more seriously.
“I’ve seen people die of melanoma," she says. "Young people, people with small children. It is the most common cancer of all the cancers, that it can be life-threatening, and that it can be disfiguring, and it’s just not worth it. It’s not worth it to be beautifully tanned and not taking care of your body.”
Even if your plans don’t include a day at the beach, you don’t want to leave the sunscreen at home, especially if you’re fair-skinned. Vandenhouten says even going from the grocery store and your car can affect you.
