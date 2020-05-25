Richmond Hill honors veterans despite canceled ceremony

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With many Memorial Day ceremonies being canceled due to COVID-19, some people took it upon themselves to still pay tribute to those who have served.
Normally J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill would be filled with people for the city's annual Memorial Day ceremony, paying tribute to the men and women who lost their lives. However, some people still came out to pay their respects because to them this day means much more than just an annual ceremony.
As flags fly at half-staff, J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill sits almost empty with space many people would have occupied on this day.
Karen Odell served in the Air Force in the Vietnam War era. She said this day is a way for her to honor not only her family members who served in World War II, but to honor those who fought for the freedom of all Americans.
"Memorial Day is the day that I truly think about the men and the women that have gone on before us and served not knowing what maybe they were serving for, but serving for a greater cause, the cause of freedom that we can live in forever here in America. That's what it means to me just to come out, I had a great uncle that was in World War II, Uncle Ben. I think of him when I'm out here,” Odell said.
Odell said she hopes many people will take the time to not only reflect on this Memorial Day, but to also realize the sacrifices many members of the military have made and are currently still making for the country.
