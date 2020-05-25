Savannah veterans honor fallen heroes at Laurel Grove South

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Memorial Day, members of the American Legion Post 500 would normally meet at Laurel Grove South Cemetery for a special ceremony.
But with the country still fighting the COVID-19 battle, they knew this year would be different.
"So, we decided to come out here this morning and place a few flags on the graves to still show homage to those who went on." Post 500 Commander James Putney said.
With their face masks covering their mouths and American flags in their hands, several members took a knee to honor those at the south end of the cemetery which was created during an epidemic very similar to the pandemic today.
"When they actually divided into the two cemeteries, they were going through an epidemic called "miasmas" which was sitting water with a foul smell, so they were wearing masks and learning to wash their hands," he said.
Although it's not the usual ceremony with a big white tent and various speakers, members say it's just as meaningful
"We can't forget them, because, one day, due to the fact that we are veterans, we will pass away. And we hope people will remember us as well."
And on this not so ordinary Memorial Day 2020, American Legion Post 500 wants to also honor another important group.
"During this pandemic, we had a lot of front row soldiers who were civilians die, those that were in the hospitals, nursing homes, and grocery stores. So, we also would like to make them veterans today, because they are our medal of honor winners for today.
The flags at Laurel Grove South Cemetery will remain at the grave sites for the rest of the day.
