Splash in the Boro to remain closed this summer

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Splash in the Boro, the waterpark in Statesboro, will remain closed for the summer.
“Social distancing cannot be achieved by swimmers in a wave pool or other water attractions,” Justin Blanton, aquatics manager at Splash in the Boro Waterpark, said in a news release.
SBCPRD and Bulloch County officials made the decision with input from staff and the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control recommended coronavirus guidelines.
This summer would have been the 17th year of operation.
“The safety and well-being of our patrons is always our most important consideration. We explored multiple avenues of getting the facility open for the season, but in each scenario, we were unable to ensure the safety of our staff and guests,” Blanton said in the news release.
According to the news release from officials, 2020 waterpark season pass holders are being contacted through email and social media and have more than one investment option to consider with their membership.
Officials say they look forward to reopening the park in the summer of 2021.
