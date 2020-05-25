Tybee city leaders say extra patrols helped parking over Memorial Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island’s focus for this weekend was to control not only the crowds on the beach, but the traffic and parking.
Last weekend, the city got a big influx of people and the mayor said they weren't prepared. However, this weekend they made changes to staffing and traffic flow to accommodate the crowds. The city manager said it seemed to go well.
Between both Saturday and Sunday, City Manager Shawn Gillen said there were close to 26,000 cars on the island. Gillen said they bumped up their parking staff and patrols to manage it.
Gillen said most people were complying with the rules; however, the city still wrote many tickets. The number one violation he said was littering. Other violations included parking next to fire hydrants and blocking driveways.
"We wrote a ton of them over the weekend but getting people to be in compliance has been pretty good. People are using the phone app as much as possible, so we’re really pleased with the way that performed and the way our staff performed,” Gillen said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.