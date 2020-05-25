Tybee Island reports first sea turtle nest of 2020 season

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The first official sea turtle nest of the season on Tybee Island was found on Monday.
The nest was too low on the beach so it did have to be relocated by trained volunteers with the Department of Natural Resources. They also said it took them a bit to find the nest after it was reported.
“This particular nest area didn’t have the typical turtle track that we see typically see in the hard packed sand and it had a lot of footprints around it so if you’re ever out on the beach and you see a turtle nesting, stay far away so you don’t erase some of the field signs that we need to locate the nest.”
Loggerhead sea turtles nest on Tybee Island each year from May through October.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.