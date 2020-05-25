Visitors to Hilton Head take precautions for Memorial Day

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -Many people took advantage of Memorial Day to come down and take a weekend trip to Hilton Head despite COVID-19.
Many visitors say they felt safe despite the crowds.
“Yeah you know I was just here with my lady," said Ryan Cox. "We kind of kept to ourselves and didn’t get too close to anyone.”
Even if they had initial concerns.
“We kind of called and said we don’t know if we’re going to be able to make it," said Jeff Holt. "Are we going to be able to cancel?”
Some beachgoers tried to socially distance, even bringing masks.
“We try to distance ourselves enough to not have to wear them on the beach, but still people would come over and you had to, you know, turn away from them,“ said Madelyn Bell.
But many disregarded those efforts
“A lot of people were away from you," said Catelyn Bell. "But also if the ball came towards you they just ran over and came and got it from you.”
It was hard to avoid people in some situations
“Walking into the beach, it’s really crowded especially, so we were sure to wear them around other people,” said Madelyn Bell.
But those who were here all weekend say today’s crowds were an improvement
“You know, there are fewer people there today than there were yesterday,” said Cox.
Many people say they needed to get out and trust themselves to do the rest
“All in all I think, like if you use common sense and just kind of stay in the guidelines of what they’ve said to do I think everything’s going to be OK,“ said Holt.
