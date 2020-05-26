America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire distributes over four million pounds of food in last nine weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire continues its mission to find ways to get food to families in need across 21 counties.
WTOC’s Sean Evans saw what that effort looked like inside the distribution center, where they also got a visit from a U.S. senator today.
Georgia U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler got to work this afternoon, putting canned goods in boxes to go to families in need right alongside National Guardsmen and women at the America’s Second Harvest volunteer center in Savannah.
“The most important thing Georgians need to know is that these food banks have risen to the challenge. They have worked tirelessly around the clock to deliver these services in the community. And it’s making a huge difference," said Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
According to America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch, they’ve distributed over four million pounds of food in the last nine weeks. That’s about 65-percent more than the same time frame last year.
And she said they’re looking for even more ways to expand and create programs.
Mary Jane Crouch - Exec. Dir. - America’s Second Harvest said, “We are starting some new programs where we’re getting boxes of fresh produce that we can give out to families, and dairy products and fresh meats and things like that. And it’s all been through that committee. So her support has been instrumental in helping us be able to reach more people in our community with good food, good nutritious produce and things like that, that they need that we just don’t always have the money to go out and purchase.”
Crouch pointed out in addition to mobile food pantries throughout their coverage area, they’ve also distributed more than 200-thousand grab-and-go hot lunches to kids in the last eight weeks.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.