America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire distributes over four million pounds of food in last nine weeks

Mary Jane Crouch - Exec. Dir. - America’s Second Harvest said, “We are starting some new programs where we’re getting boxes of fresh produce that we can give out to families, and dairy products and fresh meats and things like that. And it’s all been through that committee. So her support has been instrumental in helping us be able to reach more people in our community with good food, good nutritious produce and things like that, that they need that we just don’t always have the money to go out and purchase.”