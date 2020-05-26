2020 Brooklet Peanut Festival canceled

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 Brooklet Peanut Festival has been canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival was scheduled for Sept. 19. According to the Brooklet Community Development Association, Inc., the decision was made with collaboration with local government.
The association said, “the health, well-being, and safety of our sponsors, vendors, festival attendees, volunteers, performers, and local community members who make our festival what it is year after year have always and will continue to be our highest priority.”
Plans are still on for a 2021 festival on Sept. 18.
