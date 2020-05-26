Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-26-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast today. An area of low pressure will move northward along the Florida-Georgia coast. This will produce scattered showers which may be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible and MAY be strong to severe tonight IF the low moves closer to the coast. It will be gusty along the coast with wind gusts over 30mph. The low will move north of the area by Wednesday evening and our rain chances begin to decrease. Weak high pressure returns Thursday into Friday. A cold front will move in this weekend with slight rain chances.
Today will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, rain may be heavy at times, highs 74-80.
Tonight will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, lows 69-73.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chances for showers, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
