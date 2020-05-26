Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-26-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast today. An area of low pressure will move northward along the Florida-Georgia coast. This will produce scattered showers which may be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible and MAY be strong to severe tonight IF the low moves closer to the coast. It will be gusty along the coast with wind gusts over 30mph. The low will move north of the area by Wednesday evening and our rain chances begin to decrease. Weak high pressure returns Thursday into Friday. A cold front will move in this weekend with slight rain chances.