First Alert Weather Day: Rain, some heavy, washing out Tuesday plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A passing area of low pressure will deliver widespread rain, breezy winds, higher-than-normal tides, and an elevated risk of rip currents to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through Wednesday morning.
While not forecast to become tropical, the National Hurricane Center is watching this area of low pressure and only gives it a 20% chance of tropical formation as it makes its closest approach Tuesday evening and night.
Widespread rain has wet roads this morning. Periods of light to moderate, steady rain are forecast to continue through the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be embedded within the larger areas of rain. It’s these downpours that could cause street flooding.
Isolated thunderstorms may also produce gusty winds and try to rotate. Though, overall, the risk of severe weather remains low. Have alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App, just in case.
Evening Uncertainty:
The area of low pressure responsible for today’s rain makes its closest pass this evening and tonight. However, its exact path remains uncertain.
· A track further east would keep heavier rains offshore.
· A track closer to the coast or on land spreads heavy rain and a greater chance of isolated severe weather into our area this evening and tonight; most likely between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
The WTOC Weather Team is fine-tuning the forecast and confidence in tonight’s forecast will increase through the day. Plan for the possibility of widespread heavy rain and breezy winds tonight. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts just in case a strong, or severe, storm impacts your neighborhood today.
The weather gradually improves after sunrise Wednesday with just scattered rain and storms in the forecast through the rest of the day.
