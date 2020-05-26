First Alert Weather Day: Widespread Rain, Few Downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good Morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It’s a wet morning commute with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Scattered showers continue to rotate into our area around an area of low pressure to our south.
The chance of showers and storms continues through the afternoon and into tonight. Some street flooding and perhaps a gusty storm or two remain possible through early Wednesday morning.
Temperatures stay mostly in the 70s today; some warm into the lower 80s.
The forecast gradually dries out a bit Wednesday as low pressure moves north of our area. Scattered showers and storms linger through the rest of the forecast; primarily in the afternoons.
The chance of rain may get a boost Saturday as a cold front approaches; cooler, drier weather filters in behind it late in the weekend and early next week.
