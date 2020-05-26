GSP makes 317 DUI arrests statewide over Memorial Day weekend

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol troopers say they didn’t see as much traffic this weekend as the average Memorial Day holiday, but certainly more than they’ve seen on weekends the past few months since the pandemic started.
Troopers say they saw more people on the roadways Friday and Monday as people traveled for the holiday weekend. Troopers from Post 45 arrested 17 people on the roads in Bulloch, Candler, and Evans counties for DUI. Statewide, GSP made 317 DUI arrests. That's surprisingly close to the 357 arrests last year.
The local post commander thinks that number could be due to people's hesitation to use a ride service during the pandemic and instead risk driving after drinking.
“Hopefully the lesson is, and the message we hope people get is, plan ahead and get a designated driver have that set up and be prepared for that and take precautions to be safe,” Post 45 Commander SFC Lee Weaver said.
He said he hopes more drivers will have a plan when the next holiday comes on July 4.
