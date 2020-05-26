Man shot, killed at pool party on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a pool party on Monday night.
Deputies responded to Seaside Road on St. Helena Island on Monday just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they located 27-year-old Malcolm Moore, of Beaufort, with an apparent gunshot wound. Moore died while on the way to the hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, no suspects have been identified at this time. Deputies interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene overnight.
The Beaufort County Coroner's Office scheduled a forensic autopsy to be conducted on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm Moore's cause and manner of death.
Anyone who has information on the subject or subjects responsible is urged to contact Corporal Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
