Memorial Day weekend hotel occupancy higher than expected

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannahians had a busy Memorial Day weekend on and off the beach.
Outdoor spaces like City Market, River Street, and all of the squares were also busy.
The Tourism Leadership Council says hotel occupancy was higher than projected. And business owners they spoke with say crowds mostly maintained social distancing.
Tourism Leadership Council President and CEO Michael Owens says places like hotels, restaurants and retail shops were pleased with the business this weekend.
“The influx of business was very welcomed by restaurateurs, hoteliers, small retailers - everybody. It was very clear that there was some pent-up demand needed on both sides of the cash register," said Owens.
Owens says the popularity of Savannah is coming back and the road to recovery will be long.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.